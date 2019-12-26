DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.05

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $11.89. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 11,302 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 101.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

