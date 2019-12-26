eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. eBoost has a market cap of $199,601.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eBoost has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00558883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009032 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000494 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.