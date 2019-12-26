Electroneum Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $33.89 million and approximately $60,191.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,936,185,671 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, Bitbns, Kucoin, CoinBene, Cryptohub and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

