Energi Price Tops $2.08 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Energi has a market cap of $49.95 million and approximately $348,917.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00028592 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.01197228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Energi

Energi’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 24,008,858 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

