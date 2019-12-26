Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Up 1.2%

Energy Fuels Inc (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.48, 29,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 214,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.79. The stock has a market cap of $246.36 million and a P/E ratio of -6.44.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

