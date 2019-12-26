EOS Market Cap Tops $2.43 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, EOS has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $1.79 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00035266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bitfinex, Coindeal and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,042,729,936 coins and its circulating supply is 946,029,924 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, GOPAX, Bit-Z, Kraken, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb, C2CX, OKEx, CPDAX, IDAX, DOBI trade, Coinrail, Kucoin, Coindeal, Instant Bitex, Tidebit, RightBTC, Tidex, Binance, Exrates, Coinsuper, IDCM, CoinBene, CoinEx, BigONE, LBank, Upbit, ChaoEX, Ovis, EXX, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, ABCC, Coinbe, Bitbns, Livecoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, CoinExchange, YoBit, BitMart, COSS, BCEX, HitBTC, Huobi, DragonEX, BtcTrade.im, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Kuna, QBTC, OEX, OTCBTC, TOPBTC, Cobinhood, Rfinex, Bibox, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, Liqui, Zebpay, Mercatox, WazirX, Neraex, Koinex, Exmo, Coinone, BitFlip, Vebitcoin and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

