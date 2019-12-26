Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Achieves $524.74 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $4.52 or 0.00061957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Cryptomate, ABCC and Ovis. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $524.74 million and $989.30 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.58 or 0.01752959 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,187,415 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

