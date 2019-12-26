Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $153.91

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $153.91 and traded as high as $159.88. Euronet Worldwide shares last traded at $158.42, with a volume of 110,001 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on EEFT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day moving average of $153.91.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.11 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,319,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,099,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 211.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,603,000 after buying an additional 635,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,386,000 after purchasing an additional 223,005 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 176.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,654,000 after purchasing an additional 199,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,903,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

