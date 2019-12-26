Evercore ISI Reiterates Buy Rating for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prothena from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.94.

Prothena stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. Prothena has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Prothena by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

