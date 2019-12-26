Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.95

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.47. Exfo shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 2,053 shares changing hands.

EXFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $248.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. Exfo had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exfo Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFO. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Exfo during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Exfo by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exfo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exfo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exfo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

