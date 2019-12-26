Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 257.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $28,602.00 and $24.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.56 or 0.05960916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029722 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001205 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

