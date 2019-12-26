Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.67

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.67 and traded as high as $33.12. Federated Investors shares last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 6,495 shares trading hands.

FII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $396,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $1,871,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,559,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,634,444.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,854 shares of company stock worth $2,820,225. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Federated Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federated Investors during the third quarter worth $104,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Investors Company Profile (NYSE:FII)

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

