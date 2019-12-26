Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$27.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of FTT traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$21.17 and a 12-month high of C$26.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.18.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total value of C$60,798.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$672,500.74. Insiders sold a total of 4,097 shares of company stock valued at $100,668 over the last three months.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.