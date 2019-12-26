FintruX Network (FTX) Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $814,895.00 and $34.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00183028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.01231640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00119421 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

