First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. First Bancshares’ rating score has improved by 16.5% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $38.58 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.74 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Bancshares an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

FBMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:FBMS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.25. 20,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,262. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in First Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 206.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 7.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.