First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report sales of $11.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.87 million. First Community reported sales of $11.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $48.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $48.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $48.97 million, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $49.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 20.48%.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO remained flat at $$21.19 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465. The company has a market cap of $156.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Community has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $22.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Community by 386.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Community by 22.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Community by 11.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Community during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Pwmco LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 266,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

