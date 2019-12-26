First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

INBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $236.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.61. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 14.03%. Research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 9.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.