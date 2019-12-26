First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.41 Million

Analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to report sales of $107.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.46 million and the lowest is $95.35 million. First Majestic Silver posted sales of $74.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year sales of $379.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.60 million to $416.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $551.38 million, with estimates ranging from $496.91 million to $639.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.23.

NYSE:AG traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. 4,323,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,809. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,280,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 191,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,299,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after buying an additional 149,507 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,273,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 448,634 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 985,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 63,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 950,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.