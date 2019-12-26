First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) Shares Up 1.4%

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.40, 6,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 125,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd during the third quarter worth $93,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 26,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

