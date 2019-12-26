Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.60. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 262 shares trading hands.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 8.12% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

