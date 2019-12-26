FLO (FLO) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. FLO has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $7,976.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00066731 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

