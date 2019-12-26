Friendz Price Tops $0.0020 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Friendz has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Friendz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, HitBTC, Mercatox and IDEX. Friendz has a market cap of $1.03 million and $46,236.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Friendz

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,773,523 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitMart, IDEX, DragonEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

