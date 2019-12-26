FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of FRMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77, approximately 2,981 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86.

FRMO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRMO)

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.