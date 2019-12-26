Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.57

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and traded as low as $9.88. Future Healthcare of America shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 191,143 shares trading hands.

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future Healthcare of America stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Future Healthcare of America at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

