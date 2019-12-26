GCN Coin (GCN) One Day Volume Hits $91.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $24.68 and $32.15. GCN Coin has a market cap of $75,669.00 and approximately $91.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00555445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009114 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000495 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $13.77, $50.98, $5.60, $20.33, $51.55, $32.15, $24.68, $24.43, $33.94, $7.50 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

