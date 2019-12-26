GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GPRK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GeoPark has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.69. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 67.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in GeoPark by 92.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 205,452 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in GeoPark by 77.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in GeoPark by 8.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GeoPark by 10.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 191.2% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the period. 31.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

