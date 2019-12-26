GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Research Coverage Started at Itau Unibanco

Itau Unibanco started coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

GPRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised GeoPark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

GPRK stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. GeoPark has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. GeoPark had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GeoPark by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,180,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 302,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 396,127 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 473,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 33,637 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 426,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 93,029 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 205,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

