Global Digital Content Hits 1-Day Volume of $95,948.00 (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $95,948.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Digital Content token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 379% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Global Digital Content alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00555383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009020 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,613,878,925 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Digital Content Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Digital Content and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.