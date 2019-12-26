Global Social Chain Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $17,966.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Rfinex, Indodax and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00182643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.01191881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024697 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00120108 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Indodax, Rfinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

