GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.02. GlobalSCAPE shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 2,329 shares.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $3.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from GlobalSCAPE’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 130.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GlobalSCAPE by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in GlobalSCAPE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000.

About GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

