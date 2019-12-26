Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.86 (Hold) from the five analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Globe Life’s rating score has declined by 22.7% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $94.80 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Globe Life an industry rank of 207 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Globe Life stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $105.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.51. Globe Life has a one year low of $71.92 and a one year high of $107.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.26%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $534,065.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Leavell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $1,978,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globe Life (GL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.