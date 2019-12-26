GNC (NYSE:GNC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of GNC (NYSE:GNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GNC opened at $2.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. GNC has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $225.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Get GNC alerts:

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.05 million. GNC had a net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GNC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of GNC by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in GNC by 8.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in GNC by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 225,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GNC by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in GNC by 118.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GNC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.