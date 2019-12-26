GNC (NYSE:GNC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of GNC (NYSE:GNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of GNC opened at $2.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. GNC has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $225.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27.
GNC (NYSE:GNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.05 million. GNC had a net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GNC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About GNC
GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.
