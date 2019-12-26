Golem (GNT) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, Golem has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, GOPAX, BigONE and Huobi. Golem has a market capitalization of $28.91 million and $4.42 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.01218290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Tux Exchange, Gate.io, Liqui, Coinbe, Iquant, Cobinhood, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Bittrex, Koinex, OKEx, BitBay, Bitbns, Tidex, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Mercatox, GOPAX, Poloniex, Binance, ABCC, BitMart, BigONE, DragonEX, WazirX, Braziliex, Livecoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.