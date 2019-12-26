Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.93%.

OMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,161. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 58.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.