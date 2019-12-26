Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of analysts have commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $29,989.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,585.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $353,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,057 shares of company stock valued at $59,504. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter worth $897,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HASI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 29.13, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $32.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is currently 112.61%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

