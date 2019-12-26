Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail and energy sectors. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

HSC traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. 135,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.30. Harsco has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Harsco will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Harsco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Harsco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

