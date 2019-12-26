HBZ coin (HBZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26,853.00

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $26,853.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded up 55.5% against the dollar. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitlish, Mercatox, HitBTC and Exmo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial . The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/# . HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin . HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exmo, Mercatox and Bitlish. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

