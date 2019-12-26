Head-To-Head Analysis: RightsCorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) vs. Marchex (OTCMKTS:MCHX)

RightsCorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RightsCorp and Marchex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RightsCorp $780,000.00 N/A -$1.35 million N/A N/A Marchex $85.25 million 1.98 -$2.68 million ($0.06) -65.17

RightsCorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marchex.

Risk & Volatility

RightsCorp has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RightsCorp and Marchex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RightsCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Marchex has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.03%. Given Marchex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marchex is more favorable than RightsCorp.

Profitability

This table compares RightsCorp and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RightsCorp N/A N/A N/A Marchex -4.24% -0.58% -0.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Marchex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marchex beats RightsCorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RightsCorp Company Profile

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc. operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising. The company also offers Marchex Audience Targeting that leverages call data to automatically build audience segments for display and social media platforms; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as provides advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. In addition, it provides Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

