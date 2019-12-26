Head to Head Comparison: Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) versus Peloton (OTCMKTS:PTON)

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) and Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton and Sharp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton N/A N/A N/A Sharp 2.53% -167.37% -30.50%

21.5% of Peloton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peloton and Sharp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton $915.00 million 8.81 -$195.60 million N/A N/A Sharp $21.80 billion 0.37 $668.03 million $0.21 18.00

Sharp has higher revenue and earnings than Peloton.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Peloton and Sharp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton 0 3 20 0 2.87 Sharp 1 1 1 0 2.00

Peloton presently has a consensus price target of $33.84, suggesting a potential upside of 17.71%. Given Peloton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Peloton is more favorable than Sharp.

Summary

Peloton beats Sharp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. It has approximately 1.4 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment offers mobile phones, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, network control units, refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty appliances, solar cells, and storage batteries. The Smart Business Solutions segment provides POS systems, electronic cash registers, commercial projectors, information displays, digital multi-function printers, options and consumables, software, FA equipment, and ultrasonic sensors. The IoT Electronics Devices segment offers camera modules, camera modules production facilities, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, CCD/CMOS sensors, laser diodes, and automotive cameras. The Advance Display Systems segment provides LCD color televisions, Blu-ray disc recorders, IGZO LCD modules, CG-silicon LCD modules, and amorphous silicon LCD modules. The company was formerly known as Hayakawa Electric Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sharp Corporation in January 1970. Sharp Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

