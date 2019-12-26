Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $920,000.00

Equities analysts expect Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) to post $920,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $740,000.00 and the highest is $1.10 million. Heat Biologics reported sales of $2.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $2.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 695.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock remained flat at $$0.47 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.79. Heat Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.