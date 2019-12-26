HempCoin Market Cap Achieves $219,863.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $219,863.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HempCoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00059943 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085728 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000899 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00072830 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,299.07 or 1.00169312 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 253,685,286 coins and its circulating supply is 253,550,136 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.