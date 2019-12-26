Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $232.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Home Depot has declined in the past three months, its robust earnings beat streak drives optimism. The company’s earnings benefited from progress on strategic investments. Its efforts to provide an interconnected shopping experience to customers, with innovative products and improved productivity, also position it for growth. However, lower-than-expected sales results in third-quarter fiscal 2019 and a slashed view for fiscal 2019, followed by a soft view for fiscal 2020 is hurting investors’ sentiment. Though it is on track with its One Home Depot strategy, it expects investments under the plan to weigh on margins in fiscal 2020. Additionally, it expects margins to be hurt by product mix due to outsized growth in categories like appliances, power tools and outdoor power equipment, as well as higher shrink due to product theft.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.31.

HD opened at $220.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $159.44 and a 52 week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $660,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,986,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,846,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

