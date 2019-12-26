H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $336.04

H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.04 and traded as low as $323.00. H&T Group shares last traded at $324.00, with a volume of 1,751 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 336.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 348.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66.

H&T Group Company Profile (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It also offers gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

