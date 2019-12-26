I/O Coin Market Cap Hits $1.45 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0813 or 0.00001113 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $1,267.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00044732 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00551068 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000095 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,879,277 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

