Ignition (IC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55,411.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 37% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. Ignition has a market cap of $55,411.00 and $4.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00059545 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085848 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000899 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00071151 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,270.68 or 0.99807898 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,257,115 coins and its circulating supply is 1,243,942 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.