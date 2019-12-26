Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $181.17

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $181.17 and last traded at $181.08, with a volume of 19335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.18.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.77 and a 200 day moving average of $159.03.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

