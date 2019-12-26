Imperial Ginseng Products (CVE:IGP) Shares Up 7.6%

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (CVE:IGP) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Imperial Ginseng Products (CVE:IGP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 million for the quarter.

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. cultivates and processes ginseng in the province of Ontario. It is also involved in the sale of dried ginseng to wholesalers through distributors in Asia and North America. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

