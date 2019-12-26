Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.92 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce $43.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.10 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted sales of $39.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full-year sales of $167.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.35 million to $168.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $173.84 million, with estimates ranging from $171.60 million to $176.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of IBCP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,005. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $512.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 55.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

