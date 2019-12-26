India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.63. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 8,353 shares changing hands.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 308.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 33,811 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

