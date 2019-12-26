Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Receives $137.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.58.

A number of analysts have commented on IR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.77. 38,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,779. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $138.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.31.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 37.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,049 shares of company stock valued at $37,930,655 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

